The long-anticipated mid-range smartphone Galaxy M51 has been finally confirmed in an official listing on Samsung Germany’s website. Anticipation for the device has been high due to its massive 7,000mAh battery paired to a bundled 25W charger. With this battery power, one can expect the phone to last for at least two days with normal usage. The fact that it’s up for pre-order on the German website is a bit surprising as most tech pundits were expecting its debut in the Indian market initially.

Galaxy M51 comes with a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED Infinity-O display having FHD+ resolution and a centered hole-punch selfie camera. There is a side-mounted fingerprint scanner on the phone which should not be much of an inconvenience as many mid-rangers are opting for this option.

This listing from South Korean electronics giants does mention that the smartphone has an octa-core processor but nothing regarding the chipset name. In all probability Galaxy M51 will have the Snapdragon 730 SoC as speculated earlier. The processor is paired to a 6GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage with a microSD card expansion slot.

For the camera specifications on paper, the phone seems good. There is a quad-camera setup on the rear with a 64MP (f/1.8) primary lens, 12MP ultra-wide shooter (123-degree FOV), 5MP macro lens, and a 5MP depth sensor. On the front, there is a 32MP shooter for selfies.

What this phone lacks in is Samsung’s One UI 2.5 or maybe even the UI2.1/2.0 software skin. It comes with the One UI Core which is a trimmed-down version of the One UI, targeted for low-end devices. This means the device won’t be able to deliver a very comprehensive One UI experience.

That said, Galaxy M51 will come in two color options – Black and White – in a matte frosted finish. The smartphone carries a price tag of EUR 360 (roughly $430) and the shipping starts September 11. One can expect M51 to come to other markets as well, but the exact date and pricing in those regions remain a mystery.