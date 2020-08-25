According to a report, Samsung Galaxy M51 may launch in India in September for somewhere between INR 25,000 (roughly $330) and INR 30,000 ($400). Galaxy M51 is one of the most-anticipated mid-ranger of late and it is expected to come with a massive 7,000mAh battery, which is going to make the smartphone a huge crowd puller. There has been no official confirmation of the phone launch date or specifications, but rumors have been rolling around for long now, and it’s only a matter of time before Samsung drops a teaser and makes us believe we are on the right track.

Before that’s done, another leak has surfaced via tipster Sudhanshu on Twitter, which shows the press renders and the specs sheet of the forthcoming Samsung handset. According to the leaked information, Galaxy M51 will feature 6.67-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display supporting 1,080 x 2,340 pixels resolution. Per the specs sheet, the display has a mediocre 60Hz screen refresh rate but a pixel density of 386ppi and a luring peak brightness of 420 nits.

Full specifications

-6.67", Super AMOLED, 1080×2340 px, 60Hz, 386 PPI, 420 Nits

-64MP (f/1.8) + 12MP Wide (f/2.2) + 5MP Depth (f/2.4) + 5MP (f/2.4) (Macro)

-32MP (f/2.2)

-7000mAh, 25W

-Android 10

-163x78x8.5 mm

-213g

(1/2)https://t.co/tDk0ybCMvq — Sudhanshu (@Sudhanshu1414) August 24, 2020

As said, the biggest facet of the Galaxy M51 is purportedly its mammoth battery capacity. But that doesn’t mean the phone doesn’t impress otherwise. According to the leak, the smartphone could come with octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G under the hood and would support 25W fast charging for its 7,000mAh battery.

Now we've final confirmation about the processor. The processor that will be used in the Samsung Galaxy M51 is….(drum roll please) Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G !!!https://t.co/5f1YmfL8Q5 — Sudhanshu (@Sudhanshu1414) August 24, 2020

Likely to measure 163 x 78 x 8.5mm and weigh in at 213 grams, the dual SIM Samsung Galaxy M51 will feature a 3.5mm jack and have expandable storage. We do not have anything concrete on the RAM and internal storage capacity of the phone yet. The first press renders of the Galaxy M51 reveal the phone in black and white colors.

For the optics, the Galaxy M51 will allegedly feature a quad-camera module comprising a 64MP main shooter with f/1.8 aperture. Other cameras in the pack would include a 12MP wide-angle lens, 5MP depth sensor, and a 5MP macro lens. For selfies, the phone will feature a 32-megapixel camera in a centrally-aligned hole-punch cutout.