The last Galaxy M we featured here was the Galaxy M31s with camera-centric features. It followed the Galaxy M01 Core that was introduced as the most affordable phone in India. It was announced soon after the Galaxy MO1s. This week, we’re learning about the Galaxy M51 albeit it’s not official yet. The next Galaxy M series phone is expected to make an impression with its 7000mAh battery. Now that will really change the game because for an affordable smartphone, such a large battery is no joke.

The Galaxy M51 will be the next smartphone from Samsung. It can be assumed it will roll out in India first as its key market. Several details have been revealed already by certification sights. The 7000mAh batt will be a selling point apart from the 64MP quad-rear camera system. We’re assuming an ISOCELL will be used.

If you may remember, a 6000mAh battery was used on the Galaxy M30s. An improvement in the battery that size is significant. Other features include a 6.67-inch AMOLED FHD+ display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 processor, and 8GB of RAM.

The battery may come with 25W fast charging. It may run on Android 10 OS only out of the box. We’re not sure if it would be ready for Android 11.

A Geekbench page has already listed the Samsung Galaxy M51. The FCC also mentioned a Galaxy M51 recently 25W charging support as with previous Galaxy M phones. The phone was also seen on NBTC and the Global Certification Forum, as well as, the official website of Samsung Russia.