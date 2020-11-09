Just a couple of months back we learned that Samsung would be rolling out One UI 2.1 camera updates for the Galaxy M31 and the Galaxy M21 launched in the first quarter of this year. Now the Koreans are extending their M series with the introduction of Galaxy M21s, which has reportedly gone on sale in Brazil. The Galaxy M21s is basically a rehashed Galaxy F41 that was launched in India in October. In addition to the M21s, Samsung has also launched the Galaxy M51 in Brazil.

Samsung Galaxy M21s comes with features pretty similar to the predecessor – Galaxy M21, with certain noteworthy upgrades to the camera setup. The phone features a 64MP main shooter with an 8MP ultra-wide and a 5MP depth sensor. On the front, you get a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

Galaxy M21s has a 6.4-inch FHD, super AMOLED display and is powered by the same Exynos 9611 processor as the Galaxy M21. The smartphone runs Android 10 and it draws power from a large 6,000mAh battery with support for 15W charging.

Galaxy M21s is available in single memory configuration – you get 4GB RAM and 64GB of onboard storage, which can be extended up to 1TB using microSD card. The phone has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and comes in black and blue color options.

Samsung Galaxy M51, also launched alongside the M21s, features 6GB RAM and 128GB of storage. The former has 6.7-inch Full HD, super AMOLED display and packs a quad-cam setup on the back led by 64MP shooter. This one has a massive 7,000mAh battery and is also in basic black and white colors.

While the Galaxy M21s is available for BRL1,529 (roughly $275), the Galaxy M51 is priced at BRL2,609 ($470). The phones are now selling in Brazil through Samsung’s official website and select retailers.