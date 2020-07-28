India is on a digital mission to put a smart device in the hands of every citizen. Google and Reliance Jio are considering on building affordable Android smartphones for India. Samsung is already seeking the opportunity and is slated to launch Galaxy M01 Core, which is South Korean tech giant’s most affordable smartphone in India. The entry-level phone is Samsung’s third sub INR 10,000 smartphone in recent months after the Galaxy M01 and Galaxy M01s.

The budget smartphone features a 5.3-inch HD+ display with 277 ppi pixel density. Measuring only 8.6 mm thick, the phone packs in a 3000 mAh battery in its small form factor. Powered by a quad-core MediaTek MT6739 processor, Galaxy M01 Core will run Android 10 Go edition based on One UI which brings features such as Dark Mode, Intelligent Inputs, Intelligent Photos to the phone.

The phone has a basic bezel design and comes with a single back camera. It features an 8MP rear camera and a 5MP selfie camera. Galaxy M01 Core comes in two versions – 1GB RAM + 16GB storage and 2GB of RAM and 32GB internal memory – which are priced at INR 5,499 and INR 6,499 respectively. Both the models are triple SIM phones and have memory expandable using a microSD card.

For connectivity, the phone features Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, Micro-USB, and 3.5 mm headphone jack. Galaxy M01 Core will be available through Samsung stores and leading online retailers in India beginning July 29 in black, blue, and red colors. A lot of users in India are willing to upgrade their feature phone for a smart device provided it fits their budget – will Galaxy M01 Core be that device, only time will tell.