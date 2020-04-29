Samsung was expected to replace the J series in favor of the A series, at least that’s how we had known and weren’t expecting a phone in the former series. Case is different and the South Korean giant has quietly released an improvised version of the Galaxy J2 Core which was first released in 2018. The new Galaxy J2 Core 2020 edition, released in India, is pitted against the likes of Redmi 8A which provide the money’s worth of juice through its large 5,000 mAh battery.

The new Galaxy handset runs Android 8.1 Oreo (Go edition) and has a very modest 2,600 mAh removable battery. Despite the dated OS, the Galaxy J2 Core 2020 edition receives a slight bump in the internal storage from 8GB to 16GB paired with 1GB of RAM. Featuring a 5-inch quadHD TFT display supporting 16:9 aspect ratio, the phone draws power from Samsung’s own Exynos 7570 quad-core 14nm processor.

Listed at a price of Rs. 6,299 (approximately $80) for 1GB + 16GB variant, the Galaxy J2 Core 2020 is already available on the Samsung India website. Shipping is slated to start end of May, probably because of the ongoing country-wide lockdown due to the novel virus. Listing reveals the phone in three colors – Black, Blue, and Gold.

The Galaxy J2 Core 2020 does not have a fingerprint scanner but its storage capacity can be expanded up to 256 GB with microSD card. The phone features an 8 MP rear camera with LED flash and f/2.2 aperture, while it has a 5-megapixel selfie camera with the same aperture value. Galaxy J2 Core 2020 is a 4G VoLTE model with Bluetooth 4.2 and Wi-Fi for connectivity.

The dual SIM phone with 3.5 mm jack and FM radio, despite its price, will have a tough time finding buyers. One because of the slowdown in the market due to a standstill in economic activity in the country and two since this market is already saturated with various smartphones that boast of better features and have newer operating systems to show.