Samsung has just revealed the new Galaxy J2 Core. The Core variant of the mid-range Galaxy J2 follows the Galaxy J2 Pro, Galaxy J2, and the Galaxy J2 Ace. This one is special as it is the first ever Android Go device from the South Korean tech giant. The budget-friendly phone delivers some of the features ready on premium phones at an affordable cost, complete with enough storage, decent performance, and longer battery life. If you’re looking for a phone to give your kids or as a spare phone, you may want to consider the Samsung Galaxy J2 Core.

Samsung promises one-of-a-kind mobile performance with Android Go. It’s the simpler version of Android Oreo that lets you enjoy the basic Android mobile experience without the bloat. The phone offers better performance and faster speed plus optimized data control. The latter is one feature that allows you to use the phone without having to worry about using up all data limits.

The Samsung Galaxy J2 Core also comes with a 2600mAh battery. With the phone not using up all data and power, the device can last up to a whole day on a single charge.

Other specs of the new Galaxy J2 Core phone include a 5-inch quadHD screen, 540 x 960 resolution, 8MP rear camera with flash, and a 5MP selfie cam with F/2.2 aperture and Beauty Mode. The Samsung first Android Go phone is now available in India and Malaysia.

Check out the Samsung Galaxy J2 Core images below:

SOURCE: Samsung