The update to the Galaxy Buds that Samsung announced earlier this week was supposed to make the brand’s original truly wireless earbuds almost at par with the newer Galaxy Buds+. It was supposed to bring several features including improvements in its connectivity performance and some of the best things about the new earbuds. Unfortunately, it looks like what was on paper didn’t translate into the actual update as users complained that the update brought more issues than features to the Galaxy Buds.

SAM Mobile says that “a vocal portion” of users of the original Galaxy Buds complained online that when they updated their earbuds’ software to the latest version, it messed up the accessories. There were issues about the consistency of the Ambient Mode, their earbuds became frequently disconnected from the source device, and there were even some cases when the left-hand earbud stopped working completely.

Some users also said that before the update, the touchpad gestures seemed to be working just fine. But when the latest version rolled out, the device failed to recognize the gestures which is a pretty big hassle if you wanted to control your music or podcasts just by touching your earbuds and not bringing out your connected smartphone. The update may have also messed up with the syncing of the proximity sensor data, hence the Ambient Mode issues.

The update that they announced two days ago was supposed to bring things like Microsoft Swift Pair compatibility, the aforementioned Ambient Sound feature, and Spotify integration, among other things. All these features were part of the Galaxy Bud+ so it was supposedly good news for owners of the Galaxy Buds who didn’t want to upgrade yet to a new pair of wireless earbuds.

Samsung has not yet responded to the numerous complaints, both on social media and on their own product forums. They have reportedly approached some of those who were complaining privately and asked for further details, so helpfully they can respond publicly about these issues soon, and more importantly, fix the problems too.