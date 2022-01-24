Samsung is working on another mid-range smartphone. The rumors and leaks suggest this would be called the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G and it should already be in the works. If previous leaks had left any doubt, the new images that have launched now solidify the claim. From how we see it, the Galaxy A53 5G will come with a triple camera setup on the back, a hole-punch display, and more importantly, like its predecessors, would have premium features and an affordable tag.

The images of the Galaxy A53 5G frame and rear panel obtained by 91Mobiles give us the first impression or visuals, if you may, of how the phone would be. In all expectations, these images are in line with the previous rumors we have heard about the upcoming phone.

For instance, the frame suggests the likeliness of Galaxy A53 5G getting a curved edge screen may just be true. The Galaxy A53 5G has recently appeared in TENAA certification. The listing details about the display size, battery, and storage options.

It’s revealed that the phone may get a 6.46-inch FHD+ AMOLED hole-punch display and an in-screen fingerprint reader. The Galaxy A53 5G is expected to be powered by an Exynos 1200 chipset and run Android 12-based OneUI. TENAA listing also notes the phone to arrive with 8GB of RAM, 128GB, and 256GB storage, expandable up to 1TB with a microSD card.

The Galaxy A53 5G smartphone with 64MP primary camera, will also have a 32MP and 5MP sensors in the triple camera module at the back. On the display in front will be a 12MP+5MP dual camera. It may include a 4,860mAh battery, which might support 15W fast charging. The announcement of price and launch date are only two things we are waiting for now, and chances are, we won’t have to wait long.