Samsung’s Galaxy A series continues to sell fast. The South Korean tech giant has released a number of Galaxy A phones already. Most of them have almost premium specs but with affordable prices. The phone series is actually a favorite of those who want value for money and can’t buy the more premium Galaxy S or Galaxy Z phones. The Galaxy A phones offer the kind of mobile experience only Samsung can provide. Just a couple of weeks ago, we noted there will be the new Samsung Galaxy A53 as color options were revealed.

As we mentioned before, the smartphone may be out next year. Expect more details or images will surface in the coming days, weeks, and months. New image renders also showed up recently.

The Samsung Galaxy A53 5G will be equipped with quad rear cameras and an Infinity-O display. It will already feature 5G connectivity so it will be an affordable 5G smartphone. The Galaxy A53 has a number of similarities in design with the Galaxy A52. The back is more flat and there are no curved edges.

The Samsung Galaxy A53 5G renders by OnLeaks and Digit News are shown in full-360 degrees and 5K. The camera bump is a bit smaller or thinner. The camera module appears smoother with curves. There will be a 64MP primary camera.

The 120Hz front display shows a punch-hole cutout for the selfie shooter. There is a Type-C port so you can charge. Sadly, there is no 3.5mm audio jack. This means you may need to use the phone with a pair of wireless earbuds for convenience or one with a USB-C cable.

We’re not sure if there will be a 4G variant but a 5G model is almost certain. Samsung may be pushing for more affordable 5G phones so the Galaxy A53 could be another significant entry.