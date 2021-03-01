Samsung has just announced the availability of its new mid-range 4G device in Russia. Dubbed the Galaxy A32, this is a 4G version of a similarly named 5G device, which was announced earlier this year. Despite being an LTE smartphone, this is better placed in terms of features in comparison to the Galaxy A32 5G. For instance, the Galaxy A32 comes with a 90Hz screen refresh rate, which is pretty decent to make some heads turn in favor of this 4G handset.

Other than the impressive refresh rate, the Galaxy A32 has a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED Infinity-U display with full HD+ resolution. The phone features an in-display fingerprint scanner and has a notch display protected with Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

Powered by MediaTek Helio G80 octa-core processor, the Galaxy A32 comes in three RAM options – 4GB, 6GB, and 8GB – and is paired to 64GB and 128GB of internal storage. The mid-range phone comes with support for microSD card, which can expand the storage capacity to 1TB.

The handset runs Android 11 out of the box and features an exciting quad-camera setup on the back. The camera module comprises a 64MP primary shooter with f/1.8, 8MP ultra-wide lens, 5MP depth, and 5MP macro camera. On the front in a notch layout in a 20MP selfie camera.

As for connectivity, the Galaxy A32 comes with dual-SIM support and includes a 3.5mm headphone jack, Bluetooth 5.0, and a USB Type-C port to take care of the charging needs. Talking about charging, the device draws power from a 5,000mAh battery that supports 15W fast charging to quickly recharge your battery.

Samsung has not revealed anything about the availability of the phone yet, except that the smartphone will go on sale in Russia starting at RUB 19,990 (around $270) this month. The phone is expected to roll out globally soon in four colors – black, purple, blue, and white.