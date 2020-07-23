Remember the upcoming Samsung Galaxy A01 Core, which is rumored to launch with a removable battery – the phone has now landed on Samsung’s Indonesia website suggesting the budget phone is not too far from release. The device has appeared on the official website with probable specifications and render images. We already know at length about the Galaxy A01 Core, but this is probably the closest to the official information we can get at this point in time.

Talking about the specification of the phone; it will come with a removable battery, which is probably the phone’s bestselling factor. Removing the back panel of the Galaxy A01 Core, one can see the 3,000 Li-Po battery that can be removed from the housing and replaced – just in case your battery has given up on you over time.

The phone is not available for purchase currently nor is there a definite price tag. Rumors suggest the entry-level phone will retail under $100 in black, blue, and red colors. To be available in two memory configurations – 16GB and 32GB (expandable via microSD), the Galaxy A01 Core will come with only 1GB/2GB of RAM and will run Android (Go Edition).

For other specifications, the Galaxy A01 Core will feature 5.3-inch HD+ PLS LCD 1480 x 720 pixel display. It would be powered by an unnamed 1.5GHz processor (most likely it will be MediaTek MT6739). This entry-level phone will have a single 8MP f/2.2 shooter on the back and a 5-megapixel selfie camera. Since we almost know everything about this budget phone now, it is fitting for Samsung to unveil and show us the device for real.