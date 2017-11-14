The Google Pixel 2, when it works and is not suffering from the many issues that has been raised against it, is actually a pretty capable flagship phone. This is none more obvious than in the unit’s camera – which has what it calls “Fused Video Stabilization” when you’re taking videos with the Pixel 2.

The Google Pixel 2 has optical image stabilization (OIS) and electronic image stabilization (EIS) for its camera. Google’s Fused Video Stabilization technique uses both these technologies in tandem when you take a video. The results are remarkable in terms of stabilizing your videos. Check out the video below – where the left frame is when both OIS and EIS is turned off, and the right frame is when fused stabilization is taking place.

OIS and EIS helps users lessen camera shaking that is obvious in videos. Of course, most users still use their hands to shoot videos – which means that camera shake will be present. Google’s fused stabilization technique goes a long way to lessen that in the resulting videos. The results are staggering.

If you want to go into the nitty gritty of the technology, check out the sources below. It’s just sad that for such a potentially great flagship phone, a lot of issues have been found with the Google Pixel 2. Still, we’re hoping that this very competent phone can make it through these troubles.

