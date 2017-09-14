Google has recently released the Android Security Bulletin for September and now here are full OTA and factory images for the Nexus and Pixel devices. The pages on the links provided below contain image files that can be used to restore the Pixel or Nexus’ original factory firmware. This will come in handy especially after you take advantage of the Android Open-Source Project and want to return the phone to its factory state.

If you’ve also been flashing custom builds, then this can be helpful as well. The goal of factory images is to simply bring the device to its original state. This also aims to address whatever problem or issue that BlueBorne vulnerability can expose.

The factory images are also now available for the Essential Phone. Interestingly, the smartphone isn’t widely available yet so for this part, Essential Products is early.

If you plan on getting the system images, take note of the Google Terms of Service. Getting the factory images subjects a phone to certain third-party terms of service. Feel free to check your Settings> About phone> Legal information for more information on this matter.

Also, note the files you are downloading are only for your personal Pixel or Nexus phone. Google has warned it “may not be disassembled, decompiled, reverse engineered, modified or redistributed”.

