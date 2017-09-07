We’ve been waiting for this announcement since learning the Nokia 5 would be receiving the September Android Security Patch. We knew we’d hear from the Android team soon because the OEMs have it ready for roll out. We just saw the Android Security Bulletin page with information containing the most recent security vulnerabilities and the security patch levels available for this month.

The patch levels as of September 05, 2017 can now be downloaded for eligible Android devices from different partners and phone makers. If you’re curious to know if a patch is ready for you, just check the Android Open Source Project repository. The AOSP will be updated in the coming days so be sure to check it out from time to time.

One major issue tackled by the September security patch is that vulnerability in the media framework that could possibly allow someone attack a system remotely by executing an arbitrary code especially if there is a privileged process. There are no reports of related exploitation yet but this security update is released to ensure there will be no abuse or attacks.

Note that this bulletin has a couple of security patch level strings– 2017-09-01 and 2017-09-05 as the partial and complete security patch level string, respectively.

SOURCE: Android