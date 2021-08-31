Fossil has long been in the business of smartwatches. We have seen quite a few wearable devices from the brand. The last one we featured was the Fossil Gen 5. Today, an official follow-up product has been announced: the Fossil Gen 6 Touchscreen Smartwatch. This smartwatch runs on Wear OS by Google. It will receive Wear OS 3 in 2022 once ready for Fossil. It’s the latest wearable platform version from Google that integrates both Wear OS and Samsung’s very own Tizen OS.

The Fossil Gen 6 has been leaked several times already. We never doubted its existence. We were just wondering if what version of Wear OS the new watch would run because Fossil’s existing smartwatches would not upgrade to new Wear OS as we mentioned before.

The new smartwatch is has been introduced. We expect it will offer way more and a deliver a faster wearable performance. As described, it runs on Snapdragon Wear 4100+ platform–the first to use it.

The Fossil Gen 6 Smartwatch features a slew of health and fitness trackers including heart rate, sleep tracking, and SpO2 sensor to track blood oxygen levels. The 1.28-inch touchscreen display seems to be enough for you to preview information and notifications.

The smartwatch will be available in two case sizes: 42mm and 44m. Battery life is longer although we’re not sure about the size. It can last up to 24 hours on a full charge and if Battery mode is enabled. The watch can even last longer to to several days with the Extended Battery Mode. Battery can reach 80% within 30 minutes.

The watch offers support for Google Assistant so you can say voice commands and make phone calls. You can use the mic and speaker for calls. You can also use the Fossil Gen 6 watch for swimming up to 3 ATM.

Pre-order for the Fossil Gen 6 Smartwatch is now open HERE. Price tags read $219 and $319. The watch will ship around the latter part of September. The 44mm version will be out in four colors while the smaller 32mm model will be ready in three colors.