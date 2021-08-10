A new Fossil smartwatch will be introduced soon. It will run on WearOS by Google as expected. There is no official announcement yet but a teaser was shared over at Reddit. Well, the Fossil Gen 6 is actually an upcoming wearable device with the new Wear OS version and it will get a new user interface. Samsung and Google joined forces and worked on a new Wear OS with some hint of Tizen OS. Wear OS 3 may only be available on newer smartwatches though and may not be ready as a major software update.

A couple of months ago, we said Fossil’s existing smartwatches would not upgrade to new Wear OS. A new one is being prepped for release later this year and will compete with the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 series.

As for the Fossil Gen 6, it may be released soon. Fossil is teasing the device will be “worth the hype” and will be “Way More, Way Faster”. Definitely, it will be more advanced and will perform faster in several ways.

The smartwatch would probably use Snapdragon Wear 4100. Not much details have been provided but the watch is said to come with a “fashion-forward design” and will offer “new capabilities”. The smartwatch is also expected to come with activity tracking and Google Pay. It may feature swappable bands for customization. Let’s wait and see for more teasers before the official reveal.