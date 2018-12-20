Perhaps by now, you’ve planned out how you’d be spending the holidays. If not traveling, you’ve probably decided to just stay at home, play games, and hibernate. We’re thinking of doing the same thing, especially that Epic Games released an update for Fortnite. You will notice a number of changes starting with the updated UI buttons. The icons have also been updated to be more visible in snow. The Exit Vehicle button has been moved to a new location so don’t be surprised if you can’t find it in the usual position.

Mobile

Epic Games made some changes to the HUD settings tab. It is more visible now for mobile gamers. The 60 FPS is now enabled for the 10.5-inch and 12.9-inch 2nd-generation iPhone Pro.

For Android devices, support has been enabled for phones running on Snapdragon 710 processor namely the Oppo R17 Pro, Nokia 8.1, Samsung Galaxy A8s, and Xiaomi Mi 8SE.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 chipset powered phones like the Oppo R17 and Vivo Z3 are also now supported. Even the Samsung Galaxy A9 is already supported.

The common bug, errors, and issues have been fixed as well. Some players reported experience unresponsive interactions so devs just added a quick warning when the Accessibility settings for Zoom are enabled. This usually interferes with tapping the display and causes some mission actions.

14 Days of Fortnite

Fortnight of Fortnite is happening. Starting December 19, you can enjoy Battle Royale and try to ‘Save the World’. Notice the map makeover first before starting a battle.

This 14 Days of Fortnite event will include new challenges that may give a free reward every day for two weeks. Holiday gifts are also offered. Old and new themed enemies will be ready for battle as you try to unlock a holiday quest each day. Expect to receive more snowflake tickets, a free Upgrade Llama pinata, or a free Smorgasbord Llama even after Christmas Day.

SOURCE: Epic Games