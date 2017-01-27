If you know that Ninja Spinki Challenges is created by Dong Nguyen, the same guy that brought you the smash hit (as in, you tend to want to smash your phone in frustration) Flappy Bird, then you probably know what you’re getting yourself into. This new game is slightly less impossible than the developer’s original creation, but it is no less challenging and addictive.

The premise is silly and cute – being a ninja is hard work, and you will have to train for it. Ninja Spinki Challenges is a collection of 6 games where you should be able to prove your worth as a ninja by showing your moves. The animation is cute and the gameplay maddening. We expected nothing less.

Gameplay is centered on your ninja-in-training, and you must complete tasks to earn the title. The tasks are 6 different games – they include avoiding bouncing cats and cannon fire, hitting targets with a shuriken throwing stars, and other such skill-based action games. These challenges are timed-based, and a running clock will give you a sense of how long you have to survive in any given situation.

No doubt about it, the game is another cool one from Nguyen, and the pace is cute as it is addictive. It is available for download via the link below. Have fun!

DOWNLOAD: Google Play Store