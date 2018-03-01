Fitbit perhaps is one of the more prolific wearable brands today. There aren’t many competitors at the moment but this company is one of the more reliable ones since year 2013 when it started syncing directly with select Android smartphones. The Fitbit Ionic has recently gotten the Adidas Edition for exclusive training. We were also promised an extension of Pebble support until June 2018. We’ve featured a number of models already but here’s a new one that is described to have a mass appeal.

The new device won’t be just another health and fitness tracker but a full smartwatch that may remind you of the Fitbit Blaze 2. There is no official confirmation on the subject but a few images were leaked. The ‘wearable device with mass appeal’ will be powered by Fitbit’s own software. It’s the same one running on the Ionic watch. That one didn’t appeal much to the market so this upcoming smartwatch is expected to be different. Hopefully, this one will appeal to the ladies.

Not many details are available but the next Fitbit smartwatch will be 50m water-resistant and will have a sleep tracker and GPS. The smartwatch will arrive in different colors: charcoal, rose gold, silver, and black. When it comes to pricing, we can expect this new model will be more affordable.

VIA: Wearable