If you’re looking for a new smartwatch that will not just give you notifications and all that jazz but also help you out in your fitness activities and workouts, Fitbit has you covered. They have announced a new Fitbit Ionic: Adidas Edition, which is obviously a partnership with the athletic brand. Aside from having all the Ionic features, this wearable gets custom hardware and software and is targeting those who want to do specific workouts created by “Adidas’ performance experts”.

Looks-wise, the Adidas Fit gets a two-tone breathable sport band in either Ink Blue or Ice Gray. It is encased in Silver Gray aluminum and has a water resistance of 50 meters. It also has up to 5 days of battery life and has continuous heart rate tracking through Fitbit’s PurePulse technology. The device also has built-in GPS technology so you can leave your smartphone at home. There’s also contactless payment through Fitbit Pay and it has various other sensors for tracking automatic activity and sleep activity among other things.

The Adidas Train part of the smartwatch consists of six specific workouts: a 5-minute Dynamic Warm Up to increase your core temperature; a 10-minute Power Pace workout for flexibility and power; a 15-minute Metabolic workout to boost your, of course, metabolism; 5-minute Run Activation for hip, core, and shoulder stability; 10-minute Strong Strides for strength building; and a 5-minute Post Run Stretch session.

The Fitbit Ionic: Adidas Edition is now available for pre-order and will start shipping by March 19. SRP is at $329.95 and your other Ionic accessories like straps, will be compatible with it as well.

