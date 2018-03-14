Last week, we told you about the upcoming mass market wearable by Fitbit. Rumored to be called Versa, the new smartwatch turns out to be real. There is a Fitbit Versa as the company has recently announced a new metal smartwatch that is light, modern, and able to offer a number of fitness and health features. The affordable watch can last for up to four days on a single charge. It Fitbit OS 2.0 (not Android Wear) for a more personalized health dashboard. It allows quick replies and for the ladies, it now has female health tracking.

The Fitbit Versa provides a simplified way to access health and fitness data as shown on a dashboard. As expected from a health wearable, this one boasts onscreen workouts, 24/7 heart rate tracking, and automatic sleep stages tracking. It also features on-device music, wallet-free payments, and the quick replies on Android we mentioned a while ago. Fitbit Versa will be ready by April for only $199.95.

The Fitbit Versa is ideal for the ladies because of the female health tracking feature. It is important as such “will empower women with a greater understanding of their menstrual cycles in conjunction with their physical and mental health, as they start to recognize what are normal trends over time versus what could be an issue to share with their doctor”.

Another Fitbit wearable device, the Fitbit Ace, is ready for kids. It features sleep and daily activity tracking, motivating challenges, parental controls, and a 5-day battery life which is longer than Versa’s. The watch is ideal for those ages 8 and above. The showerproof wristband also tracks a person’s steps and offers encouragement to be active. The device will be available next quarter and is now up for pre-order.

For parents of non-active kids, Ace can remind them to move and just be more active. Healthy habits aren’t just for parents. The children also need to learn them. It’s not too early to get them into health and fitness. In fact, it is best to start them young.

Fitbit Ace is can be purchased starting in Q2 from most stores and retailers like Target, Kohl’s, Best Buy, and Amazon with a $99.95 price tag.

