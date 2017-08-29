Fitbit is a brand known for its health and fitness trackers. It has recently ventured into the smartwatch game by introducing the Fitbit Ionic, a tracker-and-smartwatch in one. This time, the company is venturing into the wireless headphones game by launching the Fitbit Flyer. It is actually a first of its kind from Fitbit. The pair is ideal for the fitness enthusiasts who are always busy and active doing workouts. It is also perfect to partner with whatever Fitbit wearable you have because it is sweat-proof and is very durable. It doesn’t have fitness tracking but it can be a great match to your current Fitbit device.

The wireless headphones make use of Waves MaxxAudio technology for high-quality audio that can be personalized. This is ideal with the new Fitbit Ionic as it offers seamless connectivity while you’re doing your workout and other physical activities. The Flyer also offers running and walking Audio Coaching sessions designed by the experts via a special app for the Ionic watch.

What makes this Fitbit Flyer an attractive choice is its durable design. Its hydrophobic nano-coating makes it rain-, sweat-, and splashproof. It also comes with interchangeable ear tips, wings, and fins so you can customize the fit in your ears. The battery can last up to six hours of non-stop playback. Quick charging of 15 minutes already yields one hour of battery life.

Like the Fitbit Ionic smartwatch, the wireless headphones will be available this coming October. Price tag reads $129.95. It is ready for pre-sale on Fitbit.com and select online retailers and you can get the pair in either nightfall blue or lunar gray.

