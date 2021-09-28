Over a month ago, the Fitbit Charge 5 was officially announced. The new health and fitness tracker is now available. You can buy your new Fitbit for only $179. After weeks of being leaked, you can finally get your hands…err, wrist on the new wearable device. If you really want to get serious with your health, consider this one. It features several tools like an on-wrist ECG app and other related health apps. Some of them may require a premium though.

The Fitbit Charge 5 is the brand’s most advanced fitness and health tracker to date. You can take advantage of Fitbit Premium for six months. Check your Daily Readiness Score to gauge your energy level each day. This feature has yet to be officially available for Fitbit Premium but will be ready in the near future. Note that recommendations may be in English only.

Fitbit Premium includes a lot of feaatures for only $9.99 per month. You can try the Calm app which is said to be the number 1 App for Sleep, Meditation & Relaxation today. It’s part of the Fitbit app and it’s ready for Premium members.

Calm on your Fitbit Charge 5 offers up to 30 pieces of sleep and stress-reducing

content. You can choose from seven languages available. You can even pair a session with an on-wrist EDA Scan app session.

You can then see the immediate effect of a mindfulness session on your heart rate. You can also see the EDA responses. Other Fitbit Premium users of older Fitbit Premium users can use the Snore & Noise Detect.

For select countries and regions, the Fitbit ECG app will be available soon. It’s only for users 22 years and above. The app can provide analysis of your heartbeat.

The tracker can also show you if there are signs of AFib (Atrial fibrillation). The app has been researched and tested. It is easy to use. Results can also be easily accessed and shared to show to a healthcare professional.