Yesterday, we learned and shared with you the original Pixel phone’s October security patch was its last. It was a sad day for first-gen Pixel user but it’s somehow accepted because the device is three years old. Google only promised two major OS upgrades and three years’ worth of security patches. The smartphone was released in 2016 so it can be considered a bit old. But today, we’re learning the Pixel and Pixel XL will receive another in December. A final software update is said to roll out next month for the original Pixel devices.

The November security update doesn’t include the Google Pixel and Pixel XL but the December release will include the pair. There is no official announcement by Google but our source confirmed with the tech giant and discovered the December update “encapsulates a variety of updates”. That means the software update will include features and enhancements available even on the latest November version.

The Android 10 OS upgrade is already a sweet surprise for owners of the Pixel and Pixel XL. The additional December update is another bonus. Google has been really generous with Android 10. This final update is special so if you own the original Pixel phone, wait for the OTA and get the update. It’s the last that you’re getting.

There is no mention of what improvements or new features will come with the December update. The November release fixes some 17 issues including a possible media framework and a remote attacker executing an arbitrary code on devices.

So that’s it for the first-gen Pixel and Pixel XL. The next software update will be the last. It’s been a good ride so everything’s fine.