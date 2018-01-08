We gather that a lot of software developers, app developers, and device manufacturers will be updating their software soon because of the recent announcement and discovery of the Spectre and Meltdown vulnerabilities. These vulnerabilities were found in the process which most modern processors use to optimize the performance of their devices. So here is Mozilla and Google fixing some of their products – Firefox for Android and Chrome OS.

Mozilla is the developer of the Firefox browser Android app, one of the more popular browser apps out there after Google Chrome. They’ve just released version 57.0.4, part of the next few releases that they are calling “Firefox Quantum”. Part of this update are the fixes for Spectre and Meltdown.

Also, Google has released a new stable build for Chrome OS, the operating system carried by a number of laptops and other computing devices in the market that opted not to go with the more standard Windows software. The Chrome OS stable channel has just released version 63.0.3239.86, which is applicable for most Chrome OS devices. This update also contains security fixes for the aforementioned vulnerabilities.

Watch out for more news regarding update to fix Spectre and Meltdown. These updates from your favorite manufacturers should come in thick and fast in the next few days and weeks.

SOURCE: Firefox, Google