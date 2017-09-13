There are dozens to probably hundreds of Twitter apps available in the Play Store but only a few help in productivity. Some may be convenient to use but we’ve only tried and tested apps that we find helpful to our needs. One app that offers a fresh experience is the Fenix. It became controversial when it was first released, having been pulled out from the Play Store and then put back again.

Fenix app for Twitter can be better because of a number of things. It features attractive conversations layout so you won’t get bored as any nice-looking Twitter interface can be exciting. You can even choose from a number of dark or light themes available.

This Twitter app also allows you to open multiple accounts. This will come in handy if you manage different Twitter profiles whether for work or personal use. The main screen can be customized according to preference. You can make lists and save searches and then access them with a quick swipe. You can set filters or enable a mute system for keywords, hashtags, or even users you don’t want to see.

Some external websites are supported by this Fenix app so you can preview images and videos in a more beautiful interface. Feel free to watch those images and videos from Flickr, Vine, Instagram, and YouTube without having to go out of each app and then launching a new one.

Download Fenix for Twitter from the Google Play Store