The last Fender-branded product we tried was a guitar tuner app released last January. This time, the popular music company is introducing a Bluetooth audio system that we’re assuming directly rivals Marshall’s Bluetooth speakers. Those familiar with the classic Fender style and quality will enjoy an impressive listening experience. The brand known for its guitars, amplifiers, and speakers is rolling out something new for the audiophiles and even just the regular listeners who want to acquire that rocking look being offered by Fender products.

This is the first ever set of Bluetooth streaming speakers from the company. The Monterey and Newport are two different models that can cater to different needs. The first one is the premium speaker model while the latter is for those looking for a more compact wireless speaker that can be used at home.

Both speakers boast of the classic silverface design of a Fender amplifier. They look like smaller amplifiers that are perfect for rockers and guitarists. They feature the metal grille and knobs in amp design. There are bass, treble, and volume knobs, while a blue LED amp indicates power or signal.

The Fender Newport Bluetooth speaker boasts of 30 watts of high-quality Fender audio while high-power Monterey comes with an EQ preset, a pair of 1″ tweeters, two 5.12” woofers, 120 watts of audio, blue LED amp jewel light, and the classic ’68 custom grille cloth. It allows Bluetooth connectivity so you can enjoy audio streaming up to a 33-feet distance.

The Fender Newport Bluetooth speaker is priced at $199.99 while the Fender Monterey is at $349.99. You can avail of these products from Fender.com and from select local dealers.

SOURCE: Fender (1),(2)