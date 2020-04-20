Facebook seems to be quite busy these days, no thanks to the fact that the majority of the world is on lockdown. It is not that just people from one nation. You and I have been requested to stay home due to the Covid-19 pandemic. It can be assumed that most people who have nothing to do are on social media, trying to entertain themselves. Admit it or not, Facebook is still the most popular social media network these days. Well, there is Tiktok but it’s totally different.

If not social media, some people are busy with playing games. There are plenty of games that can be enjoyed on different gaming consoles but not everyone has their PlayStations, Nintendo Switch, or whatever console is popular in the market today. For most people, they only have their smartphones. While there are probably millions of games already available across Android and iOS, Facebook still wants to venture into gaming by launching Facebook Gaming.

We’ve heard of Facebook gaming tournaments earlier. This week, Mark Zuckerberg’s company is said to launch a new Facebook Gaming mobile app which we can now view on the Google Play Store. Facebook Gaming lets you watch, connect, and play endlessly.

The app is a new way to play some of the biggest games in the world today. Those who want to stream their gameplay can do so easily with this app. You play and join groups of people with the same interest as you. The mobile app is where you can discover and watch new videos of other game streamers and game publishers. Playing games instantly can be done anytime, anywhere. You don’t even have to download anything.

Facebook Gaming offers different gaming groups for people to join. This idea makes gaming even more fun. It’s a free app for everyone who likes to play or just watch games. The app was scheduled to launch in June but Facebook executives decided to fast track the release due to necessity. The pandemic became an opportunity for Facebook to work on the app and release it quickly.

The app has been tested already in Latin America and Southeast Asia so it’s more than ready. It may not be perfect but we’re glad it’s almost here. Facebook hasn’t really gone serious with gaming but looks like it’s about to with the Facebook Gaming app. It doesn’t have ads at the moment but we won’t be surprised if the company decides to sprinkles some here and there.