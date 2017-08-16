There’s no rest, it seems, for those Facebook software engineers – always trying to make your news feed a better place to hang out in. Sometimes the changes they make can be hit or miss, but you always know they want to make your stay in Facebook land just a little bit better with every update. And so it is with these new changes.

If you’ve recently updated your Facebook app for Android, you may or may not have noticed these new tweaks, but they all serve to make your news feed just a little bit better. First up, they’ve updated the comment styling so that it is easier for people to see who’s replying to whom. Notice in the image below that the comments are in bubble styling now as well.

Next, the color contrast has been tweaked in your news feed items so that posts are easier to read, and you probably will like the larger link previews. And if you move around your news feed, there are a few small tweaks that make the experience more consistent across all of Facebook.

Update you Facebook app now and tell us how you like these new changes. Do these tweaks make the app better to use or not?

SOURCE: Facebook