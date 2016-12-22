Your Facebook account is fast becoming the most essential account you have on your smartphone or mobile device, so anything that speeds up and streamlines your login experience to that account is a big help. This new feature being rolled out by Facebook for Android devices is called “Instant Verification” and it aims to skip the wait for one-time SMS codes being sent to your device, especially when network signal is patchy where you are.

Instant Verification will be an exclusive Android feature is part of a new Account Kit update, designed primarily for users in areas with spotty SMS service. Facebook is now giving developers the ability to streamline account logins by eliminating the need to type or remember anything other than the phone number which is tied to your Facebook account.

Here’s the official description:

“When a person enters his/her phone number into an app using Account Kit, via Android services, we attempt a match with the verified phone number listed on the person’s Facebook profile. This is only possible if the person is logged into the Facebook app on the same device. If there is a match, we can complete the verification without sending a one-time password via SMS, making the sign-in flow more seamless.”

Android users are certainly going to benefit from this seamless process, but developers will also benefit from this if they get users to quickly sign on to their accounts via an app. As a warning, though – it is now exceedingly crucial to have a strong password for your Facebook account, and even then to change it every few months or so, as more and more services could now be linked to your Facebook login.

SOURCE: Facebook