We haven’t heard about Fabriq since October last year when we were introduced to the Riff as the first Alexa-powered portable speaker. It’s about time a new model is announced and here’sFabriq Chorus ready to deliver Alexa not just for your smart home but just about anywhere you can bring it. This Chorus is ready to provide multi-room audio experience as it can work and be connected with many other Fabriq speakers.

The Fabriq Chorus is an improved smart speaker that offers high-quality sound and multi-room connectivity. The far-field voice recognition allows you to use your voice to control the speaker. Say different voice commands and activate Alexa’s numerous skills. This is different from the Riff, the older model, which allows touch control.

Fabriq Chorus comes with a charging dock so you can easily juice up the device. There’s a compatible app you can download from Google Play (or the App Store) so you can also freely control the smart speaker from the smartphone.

When it comes to specs, this one comes with built-in WiFi and Bluetooth plus a passive radiator, two drivers, and 8 watts of power. You can connect the Chorus to the Riff speakers if you want to build a wireless surround sound system at home.

You can purchase the FABRIQ Chorus smart speaker online from thefabriq.com, Amazon, and Target for only $99.99. Target stores in the US will begin selling the product on September 24. You can choose from four different patterns available: Duke of Earl and Static on Target stores and Quartz and Midnight Blue (Target and Amazon online).

SOURCE: Fabriq