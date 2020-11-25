The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 phone has finally reached DxOMark. While the South Korean tech giant is busy working on its next-gen phone offers, DxOmark has also been busy reviewing the camera of the new Galaxy Note. Samsung’s premium flagship for the second half of 2020 has been a recent favorite. It started receiving One UI 3.0 public beta after a smaller software update. Earlier, we shared with you that Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G camera performance tests reveal facts. Now, it’s the regular Galaxy Note 20’s turn to be scrutinized.

DxOMark described the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 as reliable and solid. The phone received a score of 120–same as with the Ultra variant.

To review the key camera specs, the phone features a triple rear camera system. It is composed of the following: 12MP standard wide sensor with f/1.8-aperture PDAF OIS lens + 12MP Ultra-wide with f/2.2-aperture lens + 64MP telephoto f/2.0-aperture PDAF OIS lens. There’s also Dual pixel PDAF and OIS, LED flash, and up to 8K/24 fps video recording capabilities.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 can do a lot of great things. It shows a wide dynamic range in outdoor photos and good detail in close-range zoom photos. On ultra-wide camera mode, you will notice an excellent field of view. Night portraits wit flash result to nice face exposure. Outdoor videos show effective stabilization.

The Galaxy Note 20 isn’t perfect. Unfortunately, you may notice some color casts in indoor photos. Medium- and long-range zoom photos present low texture. There is low exposure in nightscapes. Outdoor videos may present exposure instabilities and autofocus tracking failures especially those with not so good lighting.