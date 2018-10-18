It’s not the end for Essential. No, not yet but the company has recently slashed off some 30 percent of the employees. It’s been a tough year for the Essential team as it fails to sell its flagship phone which unfortunately will no longer have a follow-up. It actually has potential by being “modular” but the company failed in many ways. The Essential Phone boasts of a compact design but that’s not enough to attract the attention of many consumers. Build quality is high but the premium price makes us think twice.

Price cuts were already announced with the idea of selling fast. The mobile market finally noticed the flagship designed by a new startup pioneer by Andy Rubin—the Father of Android. Sales improved but not enough for us to consider it a success.

When a company is in trouble, it usually offers price cuts or related promos. Some cut down on their overhead cost and change business strategies. Others simply decide to let go of their employees. It may cause them to lose money and business but every decision is believed to be for the greater good.

Essential wants to focus on the mobile industry by and it can do so with the reduced resources. Here’s what a spokesperson had to say:



“This has been a difficult decision to make. “We are very sorry for the impact on our colleagues who are leaving the company and are doing everything we can to help them with their future careers. We are confident that our sharpened product focus will help us deliver a truly game changing consumer product.”

VIA: SlashGear