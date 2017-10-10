Just a couple of weeks ago, the Essential Team answered questions on Reddit AMA. The team went back for another session to answer more questions. Actually, the Essential group will be holding Bi-weekly AMA on the website every other Wednesday at 12-1PM (PST). This is to ensure queries are answered and issues are addressed right away. During the first AMA, Andy Rubin freely answered the questions. This time, more members of the software and hardware teams were glad to answer the questions posted ahead of the session.

This recent AMA had four top Essential Products employees on standby to get through the questions. There’s VP of Hardware Joe Tate, VP of Software Rebecca Zavin, Software Program Manager Marcus Weber, and QA Engineer Sean Foote.

One of the top questions were on those laggy touch issues to which the team said they are aware of the problem. The touch scrolling jitteriness some users are experiencing will soon be fixed as a patch is already being tested and will be out in a few weeks time. There are problems of lockups causing forced restarts and micro stuttering and fixes are on the way. An OTA is ready that includes numerous stability and performance improvements. The team also noted some features that will be coming when asked if the phone will be upgraded with such: fingerprint reader gestures, night mode, and notification led color customization. The night mode is said to be added when Android O arrives. Camera improvements are also underway for it to be at least on par with the Google pixel camera app while manual mode for the camera is being considered.

When asked about Android Oreo, the team said the company’s QA team is already in the process of testing the new Android OS version. The public beta should be ready in the next few weeks. This will be done before the global release to make sure Android Oreo will work properly. The Essential Services app was also questioned about what exactly it is. One team member explained that its an app that gathers statistics about battery life to help improve the user experience.

VIA: Reddit