This trend concerning the camera hole of newly introduced smartphones like the Samsung Galaxy S10 reminds us so much of the flat tire on smartwatches. Well, the camera hole is there for a reason but we find it interesting when people start designing things around it. As artists added designs to make the flat tire look interesting, we have devs also working on the camera cutout. Samsung already started it since the Galaxy A8s’ camera hole is animated.

Samsung Galaxy S10 and S10+ wallpapers up on Galaxy Themes store also show fun and unique designs featuring the hole. The latest addition is the Energy Ring app that works as a battery indicator for the Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10e.

The mobile app is free to download but offers in-app purchases. Note that this is exclusive for the S10 and S10e. No support for the Plus variant yet but it will be ready in the near future.

The app has other versions for other mobile devices. Check out Energy Bar, Energy Bar Curved Edition for S8/S9/S10/+, and Energy Bar Curved Edition for Note 8/9.

The app adds a custom energy ring around the camera lens. It indicates battery level so you can know how much battery is left just by looking at the ring. It also works as a simple accent around the lens.

The Energy Ring can be customized from its width to ring thickness. It offers 0% load on CPU, clockwise/bidirectional/anti-clockwise configuration, can hide on fullscreen content, and can be configured to change colors automatically. The Pro version offers mono-color, multiple color segments, or gradient.



Download Energy Ring from the Google Play Store