Cool papers are always in demand. We feature here some of the best ones if we see them. For Samsung, the newly established Galaxy S10 community has published some new wallpapers highlighting the new camera setup and camera cutout display. Samsung Mobile shared a few over on Twitter which Galaxy S10 and S10+ owners can download and use. More images are available in other places and we can expect more designers will have fun making their own. A lot of them are now up on the Galaxy Themes Store.

On the Galaxy Themes Store, there is a section for cutout wallpapers for the new phones. Most of the wallpapers are really creative as they hide the cutout for the selfie camera.

The wallpapers on the Galaxy Store aren’t all designed by Samsung designers. Even ordinary S10 owners have made their own. Unfortunately, a lot of the images in the store are paid options.

We can expect free wallpapers will be available elsewhere. For now, check out the images available below:

#GalaxyS10 wallpapers are *a thing*. Big shoutout to our community for inspiring us and bringing the laughs. Our turn. First up, the S10. pic.twitter.com/BcTB7CIAy4 — Samsung Mobile US (@SamsungMobileUS) March 14, 2019

Free wallpapers are available from a Reddit thread. These AMOLED S10/S10+ cutout templates are ready for all Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10e, and Galaxy S10+ owners. Thanks to DarkRoastt, OfficerOtaku, and of course, Samsung Mobile US.

Which one is your favorite so far?