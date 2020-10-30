Huawei’s future in the Android community may not be clear right now but the top Chinese OEM will still remain in the mobile business. The Honor division may be sold off to another group. We know Huawei will continue to come up with new products as long as the consumers support the brand. The latest we have about Huawei is the EMUI 11 version being made available to more devices. The release schedule is available as shared on Weibo. The list includes 37 models of Huawei and Honor devices getting EMUI 11 for the rest of the year 2020.

The list includes a mix of beta and public beta. Check the image below to see if your Huawei or Honor phone can get the new EMUI 11. Next month, this premium flagship phones will receive the update: Huawei P40, P40 Pro, P40 Pro+, Huawei Mate 30, Mate 30 5G, Mate 30 Pro, Mate 30 Pro 5G, Mate 30 RS, Huawei Mate Xs, Huawei Mate 20, Mate 20 Pro, Mate 20 RS, Mate 20X, Mate 20X 5G, and the Huawei Mate X.

These are the other phones getting EMUI 11: Huawei Nova 7 5G, Nova 7 Pro 5G, Nova 6, Nova 6 5G, and Huawei Nova 5 Pro.

Huawei tablets that are getting the same update are as follows: Huawei MediaPad M6, MediaPad M6 8.4, MediaPad M6 10.8, Huawei MatePad Pro , MatePad Pro 5G, and MatePad 10.8.

These Honor phones are ready to be updated as well: Honor 20, Honor 20 Pro, Honor V20,and Honor Magic 2. Expect to see some Android 11 features incorporated in EMUI. See the full list on WEIBO or HERE.