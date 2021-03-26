There is already a lot of emojis to choose from when trying to send fun and interesting messages and posts. But there are times when you want to combine two or more emojis to create a whole new hybrid. Last year, Google brought us Emoji Kitchen on their virtual keyboard Gboard so you can create crazier and surreal emoji combinations. They are now expanding support for more emojis from the Unicode 13.1 standard and they’re now available for Google Pixel smartphones.

According to Emoji Kitchen Chef Jennifer Daniel on Twitter, they have now enabled support for hundreds more of those concoctions that you can create from the kitchen. These new combinations are from Unicode 13.1. She gave some examples of the things you can combine within the Emoji Kitchen. The face in clouds can mix in some avocados and fire emojis and you can also create things like overcast nights and brain fogs.

🚨 New Emoji Just Dropped 🚨 Emoji Kitchen now supports the latest Unicode version (13.1) 😶‍🌫️😵‍💫😮‍💨❤️‍🔥❤️‍🩹 and hundreds of other blursed creations 🌸🦂🐌 pic.twitter.com/QKS8HPn91P — Jennifer Daniel (@jenniferdaniel) March 24, 2021

Users will also get support for three mire classic emojis as part of Unicode 13.1: Scorpion, Snail, and Flowers. You can create various sweet and hilarious combinations with the latter two while the scorpion can be the stuff of nightmares, depending on what you add to it (hint: adding a skull to it is creepy fun). You can also celebrate spring with cherry blossom combos or add a bandage to various heart emojis to express healing.

These emoji recipes are of course just for fun and doesn’t really fulfill any functional thing for your device and your communications. But as we’ve discovered over the years, some can say it better in emojis than in words. And having a whole new language to express yourself with these emoji combinations adds to this digital language. Trying to interpret what someone is saying though, that takes a whole lot of talent at times.

The Emoji Kitchen update seems to be part of the February security patch for Pixel users. It’s rolling out for Gboard beta users for now but will expand to stable users later on. Hopefully non-Pixel users eventually get it too.