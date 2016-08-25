There is another S7 in the works. It’s not a new Galaxy S7 variant but is similar to the curved edge device from the South Korean giant. Elephone is said to be rolling out its own S7 in its 5.5-inch, bezel-less glory. It’s more like a S7 edge because of the display but we doubt if the specs will be as premium since the brand is more known for mid-range products.

The Elephone S7 was recently the star in a video. The upcoming flagship will not exactly confuse those who have decided to get a Note 7 or S7 edge because it’s unique in its own right. It’s not the first Elephone device we’ve featured. We’ve seen the Elephone P7 way back in 2013, the Vowney, and noted that the latest models will be getting Android 6.0 Marshmallow.

The video below is a hands-on demo of the upcoming Elephone S7 that is expected to cost anything between $99 and $189.

Here’s what we know about the specs of the Elephone S7 so far: 5.5-inch screen, 3GB RAM, Helio X20 10-core processor, 32GB built-on storage, microSD card slot, 16MP rear camera with LED flash and autofocus, 8MP selfie shooter, and a fingerprint scanner at the home button. There’s no mention of battery size yet.

This Elephone S7 is tagged as the Chinese Galaxy S7 edge. Oh yes, it does remind you of the S7 edge but you know, any OEM can also make its own edge phone.

VIA: Tekz24