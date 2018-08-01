Saving power and energy is easier now in this day and age because there are products and apps available to do it. Such a task needs tools to become efficient and one brand that comes to mind when the subject is going green is Ecobee (ecobee). We know about its line of thermostats but there’s also the smart light switch. We remember the Ecobee Switch+ with voice control for a complete hands-free home management. The brand may not be as prolific when it comes to product releases but rest assured all devices are well-designed.

After the Ecobee Switch+ and the fact the Ecobee smart thermostat line cozied up to the Google Assistant last year, the company is introducing Peak Relief. It’s a new feature that automatically adjusts the temperature as energy rates change.

Peak Relief can offer more savings because you can make changes based on what the thermostat shows you. The result of all the adjustments are possible savings. The less energy you use, the more money you save.

This is simply a new feature on the ecobee thermostat and not exactly a new product. It optimizes your ecobee unit for more savings. What it does is gather information on the surroundings so it will know when to cool or heat. It will check the local weather forecast, energy efficiency at home, comfort preferences, and electricity rates.

To enable the Peak Relief, simply launch your ecobee mobile app and make the adjustments. Go to menu, choose Peak Relief feature, and then select electricity rate.



