If you have an Amazon Echo device, whether it’s one of the new ones like the second generation models or the previous ones like the Echo Dot or Echo Show, you now have another function for it: calling landline devices in the US, Canada, and Mexico. When previously you could already make Alexa-to-Alexa calls, now you will be able to make free calls even to people who don’t have the Alexa app or any of the Echo devices.

Before you could make any calls to landlines, you first have to do the whole calling setup on the Alexa app. You need to grant several permissions in the conversations tab, like giving access to your phone contacts. There may also be number verification in case you want your number to show up when making a call to another Echo device. But if you don’t want your number showing up, you can also opt out and “unknown number” will show up when you’re trying to call them. Once you’ve set it all up, you can now make a call just by saying “Alexa, call (person’s name)”.

If the person you’re calling has Alexa-to-Alexa calling, it will default to the Echo device or Alexa-enabled device. So if you want to reach them on their landline or mobile number, you have to be specific with the command, like “Alexa, call (name’s) mobile/home/work number. You can also do, “Alexa, call (speak out the number)” but you’ll have to include the area code. If there are several people in the household using Alexa calling, you will have to switch profile’s so that you are using the correct contact’s list. You can also ask Alexa to do it for you with “Alexa, switch to (your name’s) profile.”

You can also do some commands while on the call, like “Alexa, turn volume up/down” or “Alexa, hang up” when you’re done. But of course, the person on the other end will hear your command. Some caveats though: you can’t use the Alexa app to make landline calls, just the Echo devices. Also, your Echo device can’t receive a call from a landline or mobile device. You will need the Echo Connect (SRP: $34.99) to be able to do that.

