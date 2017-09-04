If you haven’t heard, Google is planning to make augmented reality (AR) massively available for a lot of Android devices via a platform they call ARCore. But as with Google Daydream (the mothership’s VR platform), ARCore may carry with it some hardware restrictions. Early as it may sound, that problem is solved for the moment, as a developer has founda way to make ARCore work for most Android devices.

The ARCore for All project is really what it says it is – the developer was able to get ARCore working, and it should work for most Android devices. There is a reason why Google puts hardware limitations in place, this is to make sure that the user experience of the platform is not limited by the hardware of the device and is consistent across the ecosystem.

For now though, if you want to use ARCore, you need to install an APK installer for the platform. You also need to install Google’s ARService, without which ARCore will not work. You can install the original ARService, or a modified one, in case the original doesn’t do it for you.

For more information about this, check out the official Github page here. The thread and the source link below will have links to the file downloads you will need to install to get this working on your phone.

SOURCE: XDA