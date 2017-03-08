E FUN just introduced a new Android hybrid tablet in the form of the Nextbook Ares 8A. This product was first actually introduced last January at the CES 2017 together with the Nextbook Ares 12 Flip 2-in-1 device. The new Nextbook is finally here as a follow-up to the 8-inch and 10-inch Nextbook Ares tablets from over a year ago.

The Nextbook Ares 8A Android tablet is now available in stock at Walmart.com (online store) and in some Walmart stores. E FUN has always been committed to providing not just any new tablet but products that are both functional and stylish. The new Nextbook Ares is ideal for the fun-loving geeks who are looking for something new this Spring.

E FUN’s Nextbook Ares 8A supports Google Play obviously so you can access the store and download all the apps and games you want. Features of the tablet include the following: 8-inch touchscreen display, 1280 x 800 pixel resolution, 16:10 aspect ratio, 16GB onboard storage, 2MP rear camera, 0.3MP front-facing camera, microUSB sport, microSD slot for storage expansion up to 128GB, Intel Atom quad-core processor, and an 8-hour battery life. The Nextbook Ares 8A only runs Android 6.0 Marshmallow OS out of the box.

Pricing is set at $68 which is very affordable. It can be perfect to give your children as their first personal Android tablet.

SOURCE: E FUN