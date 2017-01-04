The last time we heard from E FUN was way back in September when it rolled out the Nextbook Ares 11 2-in-1 Tablet with Android OS. It was the same device unveiled at the CES 2016 and now a year later, the next Nextbook has arrived during the same event. Actually, there are two new models: the Ares 8A and the Ares 12 Flip 2-in-1. The devices run Android apps because it has Play Store support. The two are like any other Android tablets we’ve been using.

The Nextbook Ares 12 Flip 2-in-1 tablet is said to be ideal for the multi-taskers. The generous 12.2-inch screen, 1920 x 1200 high-resolution, and IPS touchscreen panel make it perfect for mobile work, media playback, and even playing games. When you need to do some computing for work, simply attach the keyboard to type with physical keys. Touchscreen may be enough but there are some serious tasks that have to be typed and done faster.

Other features of the Ares 12 include the following: Intel GEN8 graphics, Intel Atom quad-core processor, microSD card slot, 64GB onboard storage, WiFi, Bluetooth 4.0, 2MP front-facing camera, 5MP main camera, micro HDMI port, 3-axis G-sensor, and a rechargeable Lithium Ion battery. Its battery can last up to a maximum of eight hours on standard mobile usage.

The other model, the Nextbook Ares 8A Android tablet, is perfect for entertainment, communication, and information gathering. It features a smaller 8-inch IPS touchscreen display with 1280 x 800 resolution and a 16:10 aspect ratio. It only has a 16GB memory but a microSD card slot allows storage expansion up to 128GB. There’s also a 2MP rear camera and a 0.3MP front shooter which is very unimpressive.

Both tablets run Android 6.0 Marshmallow OS and will be available this year but the Nextbook Ares 8A will arrive first this Q1 while the bigger Nextbook will be out by next quarter (Q2) or just before Summer starts.

SOURCE: E FUN