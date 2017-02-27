Japanese gaming outfit Koei Tecmo has partnered with Nexon, one of the up and coming names in game publishing from Korea, to bring its popular Dynasty Warriors franchise to mobile. It’s called “Dynasty Warriors: Unleashed” and it’s going scratch some of your hack-and-slash RPG itches, if you’ve been looking for that type of game.

Surprisingly, Dynasty Warriors: Unleashed is a somewhat faithful mobile rendition of the franchise that was mostly played on console and on PC. You will be spending the majority of your gaming time hacking and slashing against an onslaught of enemies, and the game switches from the console’s third-person view to the isometric perspective that’s usually taken by mobile RPGs. After a while you get the auto battle feature, and then you grind out the game with tasks and quests.

The game includes a vast number of unique officers from the franchise’s history – over 80 in total – and you get unique weapons, attacks, and the abilities for each character. With these characters you wage the traditional epic-scale battles where you’re part of opposing armies, and your warrior gets to battle with a lot of other soldiers.

This game was in beta starting in January, and it looks like it’s polished enough for a soft launch. If you’re in Canada, Australia, the Philippines, and Indonesia – you can download the game from the Play Store. It’s free to play (with IAPs) so there should be a good clean APK you can download from reputable sources in the net as well.

DOWNLOAD: Google Play Store