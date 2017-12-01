A few weeks ago, we told you about a new DxO One. It’s a follow-up to the older model released in 2015. The new version isn’t widely available yet but you can try it by joining the DxO ONE Early Access program for Android. DxO just made the introduction for anyone willing to test the detachable camera with a smartphone or tablet.

DxO ONE for Android lets you enjoy more features on your device. Expect more photo and video capabilities in all modes, Direct Wi-Fi connectivity, and related shooting settings. The camera and an app allow users to access photos and videos (read/share/transfer/delete) when DxO ONE is enabled.

Regular firmware updates will be sent and already lined are the following: manual focus, time-lapses, live video streaming (Facebook Live), and simultaneous transfer/delete/sharing of multiple images or videos.

DxO ONE for Android comes with a Type-C USB connector. It’s compatible with some of the more popular Android devices already out in the market including those from Samsung (Galaxy A5 2017/Note 8/S8), Huawei (P10/Honor 9/mate 9), LG (G6 and V20), HTC U11, Moto Z, Nexus 5X, Nokia 8, and the Nubia Z11 mini. These are the supported Android devices for now. DxO is still testing more devices for compatibility so expect other models to be added to the list in the coming months.

Check out the DxO ONE Early Access program for Android HERE. Early Access Pack costs $499.

SOURCE: DXO.com