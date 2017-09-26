Dragon Front was one of the first games we wrote about specially designed for virtual reality (VR) headsets. It launched initially on the Oculus Rift, before it cut a deal with Samsung so that Dragon Front could be played multi-platform on the Gear VR as well. Now it looks like we’re getting a 2D version of this game.

Dragon Front is a collectible card game with pretty nice graphics on VR. Now that the game can now be accessed on Facebook’s Gameroom (on desktop PC), the game can now be played by users on three platforms – the Gear VR, the Oculus Rift, and 2D on Facebook Gameroom.

The game actually lends itself quite well to multi-platform gaming, as it is a turn-based game. In this sense, no specific platform has an advantage in the game – although the more immersive graphics in a VR headset is surely a plus aesthetically.

When asked if the game will also launch on other platforms such as Steam, the HTC Vive, and Google Daydream, the company was a little bit hesitant to answer. They said that High Voltage will “continue to focus on releasing new content and improving support for our three current platforms: Desktop PC via Facebook Gameroom, Gear VR, and Rift.” While that doesn’t really confirm other platforms, it doesn’t discount them as well.

