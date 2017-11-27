We can’t say if this is just a Thanksgiving sale but the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 which was recently listed on the Microsoft Store is now on sale. The premium price of $929.99 is now down to $779.99 which is still a mighty high price. We anticipated for the Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+ Microsoft Edition to be sold at Microsoft Stores and they were announced with the Note 8. Because of the price cut for the new Note, Microsoft has also lowered the price of the Galaxy S8. From $724.99, it’s now sold at $574.99 for the 64GB model.

Microsoft offers free returns and free shipping on the Android-powered phones. To review the specs of the Note 8, the Galaxy phablet comes equipped with a 6.3-inch Quad HD+ Super AMOLED display, 64GB built-in storage, 12MP Dual Pixel rear camera, 8MP autofocus front-facing camera, Android OS, and the Microsoft Launcher app pre-installed. It currently runs Android 7.1.1 Nougat but it can be upgraded to Android Oreo once ready.

The smartphone is also powered by a 3300mAh battery and 6GB RAM. There are the usual Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0 connection plus the standard sensors such as fingerprint, iris, pressure, RGB light, proximity, HR, hall, geomagnetic, gyro sensor, barometer, and accelerometer.





Buy Samsung Galaxy Note8 64GB (Unlocked) on Microsoft Store and save $150

SOURCE: Microsoft