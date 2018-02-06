They say that diamonds are a woman’s best friend, but it looks like the ladies are going to have to share that place with smartphones soon. Diamond screens – the next probable solution to shattering your smartphone’s screen because of a drop – have been rumored to be arriving soon, even as soon as 2017. That didn’t happen, but that doesn’t mean the plans to have diamond screens will go away. With a slightly later deadline, diamond screens might just be the anti-shatter fix most smartphone users need.

There are many types of protections these days for smartphone screens, which is usually the most fragile part of a smartphone. Chemically-strengthened glass (Gorilla Glass, Dragontail Glass, etc.) helps up to a certain point, and there is a plethora of tempered glass layers and protective phone casings you can use – all in the name of protecting the glass of the phone if you accidentally drop it. Most of these work to a point, but not with any sort of certainty.

Diamond glass aims to solve this problem by using lab-grown diamonds. Akhan Semiconductor’s Miraj Diamond Glass is said to be stronger than other materials as it “uses a nanocrystal pattern that randomly arranges the crystals, instead of lining them up along their crystal planes – that arrangement discourages deep cracks from forming and damaging the materials underneath.”

The best thing about it is that diamond glass can be used in conjunction with Gorilla Glass or any other protective material of the same type. Adam Khan, CEO of Akhan, says that this technology will probably arrive in 2019. Don’t expect it to be cheap, though. It looks like this will be part of a flagship offering in that year, if things work out well for the manufacturers.

VIA: CNet